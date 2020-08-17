Media player
RSPCA catch boa constrictor beside River Thames
A large boa constrictor which was spotted slithering beside the Thames in south-west London has been captured.
The snake, which was about 5ft (1.5m) long, was caught by the RSCPA on Sunday after being seen in undergrowth near Barnes Bridge.
It was rescued by animal collection officer Jade Guthrie who said it could have been abandoned although they would try to find its owner.
It is currently being cared for by the RSPCA.
17 Aug 2020
