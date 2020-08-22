Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It’s not just about eat less, move more’
A new government strategy to tackle obesity is urging the country to lose weight to help beat coronavirus.
But body positivity vloggers Callie Thorpe, from Waltham Forest, and Lauren Talulah Smeets, from Hillingdon, think the strategy fails to acknowledge the part mental health can play in people’s eating habits.
"Coronavirus - just another thing to blame plus size people for," Talulah says.
Video by Tolu Adeoye and Jamie Moreland.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window