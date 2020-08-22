'It’s not just about eat less, move more’

Video

A new government strategy to tackle obesity is urging the country to lose weight to help beat coronavirus.

But body positivity vloggers Callie Thorpe, from Waltham Forest, and Lauren Talulah Smeets, from Hillingdon, think the strategy fails to acknowledge the part mental health can play in people’s eating habits.

"Coronavirus - just another thing to blame plus size people for," Talulah says.

Video by Tolu Adeoye and Jamie Moreland.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.