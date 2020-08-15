Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jackson's Smile: 'I turned my gravely-ill son into a superhero'
When Jackson was one, his parents were told it was unlikely he would see his second birthday.
He had been diagnosed with a rare disease which weakens muscles and eventually prevents children doing anything for themselves.
Jackson has now just celebrated his sixth birthday.
His dad Darren wrote a children's book with Jackson at the core - acting as a superhero.
-
15 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-53780157/jackson-s-smile-i-turned-my-gravely-ill-son-into-a-superheroRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window