Making Jackson a superhero
Jackson's Smile: 'I turned my gravely-ill son into a superhero'

When Jackson was one, his parents were told it was unlikely he would see his second birthday.

He had been diagnosed with a rare disease which weakens muscles and eventually prevents children doing anything for themselves.

Jackson has now just celebrated his sixth birthday.

His dad Darren wrote a children's book with Jackson at the core - acting as a superhero.

  • 15 Aug 2020
