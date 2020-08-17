'It’s not just about eat less, move more’
Body positivity campaigners: 'It’s not just about eat less, move more’

A new government strategy to tackle obesity is urging the country to lose weight to help beat coronavirus.

But body positivity vloggers Callie Thorpe, from Waltham Forest, and Lauren Talulah Smeets, from Hillingdon, think the strategy fails to acknowledge the part mental health can play in people’s eating habits.

Video by Tolu Adeoye and Jamie Moreland

  • 17 Aug 2020
