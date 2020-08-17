Rape victim diagnosed with PTSD after therapy ban

Media player
'No therapy in four years for London rape victim'
Due to the current justice system, victims of rape cannot discuss their trauma with therapists due to the chance prosecutors can use it against them at trial.
Bonny Turner, who has been raped three times, has not been able to talk about her assaults with a therapist for four years.
She now has complex PTSD and wants to see a change in the way the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) deals with rape trials and pre-trial therapy.
17 Aug 2020
