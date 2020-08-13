An 88-year-old dance teacher has lost her studio
Coronavirus: 'Lockdown lost us our dance studio of 55 years'

At 88 years old, Irene Hayes is still teaching dance to the children of Southwark.

She has been using the same studio for 55 years but during the lockdown Irene and her daughter Susan had to cancel dance lessons.

Because of this, they lost their space at the studio, but are determined to find a new spot for the children in the community.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

