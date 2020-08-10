Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: The Londoners helping with medicine, food and shelter
Sarah Sakaan was at a family funeral in Lebanon when the windows of her mother-in-law's house were blown in due to the explosion in Beirut.
Sarah and her family, from Hampstead, stayed to help locals in the crisis with shelter, medicine and food.
They have now raised more than £21,000 with friends from London contributing to a fundraiser for those in need.
-
10 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-53722538/beirut-explosion-the-londoners-helping-with-medicine-food-and-shelterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window