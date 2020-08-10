Meet the Londoners helping in Beirut
Beirut explosion: The Londoners helping with medicine, food and shelter

Sarah Sakaan was at a family funeral in Lebanon when the windows of her mother-in-law's house were blown in due to the explosion in Beirut.

Sarah and her family, from Hampstead, stayed to help locals in the crisis with shelter, medicine and food.

They have now raised more than £21,000 with friends from London contributing to a fundraiser for those in need.

