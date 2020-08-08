Media player
Tashan Daniel: Murdered on the London Underground
Tashan Daniel was stabbed to death at Hillingdon Tube station in September 2019, as he made his way to an Arsenal match.
The BBC followed his best friend Leon Haque as he attended the gruelling murder trial.
Film by Thomas Mackintosh and Jamie Moreland.
08 Aug 2020
