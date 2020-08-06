Media player
London's pop-up cycle lanes 'stopping disabled travel'
New cycle lanes are making it difficult for wheelchair users to hail taxis in London, according to campaigners.
Pop-up cycle lanes have been introduced across London as part of a £5bn package to encourage greener modes of transport, but the lanes mean taxis are often unable to pull up to the pavement.
Disability equality consultant Mik Scarlet told the BBC he was happy for cycling to be encouraged but he wanted travel to be made more accessible in the capital.
Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly
06 Aug 2020
