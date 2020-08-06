Video

New cycle lanes are making it difficult for wheelchair users to hail taxis in London, according to campaigners.

Pop-up cycle lanes have been introduced across London as part of a £5bn package to encourage greener modes of transport, but the lanes mean taxis are often unable to pull up to the pavement.

Disability equality consultant Mik Scarlet told the BBC he was happy for cycling to be encouraged but he wanted travel to be made more accessible in the capital.

Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly