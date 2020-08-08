Video

A paramedic who survived Covid-19 is calling on others who have recovered from the virus to join him in donating blood plasma that could help treat people with coronavirus.

Richard Webb-Stevens, who works for the London Ambulance Service, fell critically ill in March and was taken to Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow by his colleagues. He was in a Covid ward for five days.

He is now donating his plasma to potentially save the lives of others.