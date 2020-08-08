Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: London paramedic's blood plasma plea
A paramedic who survived Covid-19 is calling on others who have recovered from the virus to join him in donating blood plasma that could help treat people with coronavirus.
Richard Webb-Stevens, who works for the London Ambulance Service, fell critically ill in March and was taken to Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow by his colleagues. He was in a Covid ward for five days.
He is now donating his plasma to potentially save the lives of others.
-
08 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-53653219/coronavirus-london-paramedic-s-blood-plasma-pleaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window