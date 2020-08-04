Forgiving the gangster who shot me
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Met Police officer forgives gangster who shot him

Former drug dealer Leroy Smith went to prison after shooting a police officer in Brixton in 1994.

When he was released from jail he wrote a book about his experiences.

His victim James Seymour read it and decided to forgive the man who shot him.

The men have been reunited and returned to the place where the shooting happened.

  • 04 Aug 2020