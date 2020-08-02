Video

Six year-old Ayaan and Mikaeel, along with their community, have raised more than £37,000 for the Yemen crisis.

With the ongoing conflict in Yemen tens of thousands of lives have been lost.

An estimated 24m people, equivalent to 80% of the country's population, are now in need of humanitarian aid to survive. The scale of this crisis is the largest in the world, according to Unicef.

When best friends Ayaan and Mikaeel from Redbridge, east London, learnt about this they set up a lemonade stand to raise funds because they wanted to help.

Video by Gem O'Reilly