'I kept telling them I couldn’t breathe'

Nathan Addae says he contemplated suicide after being knocked unconscious during an arrest for alleged taxi touting at Heathrow Airport.

During the incident in October 2013, Mr Addae said the police confirmed he was working on a pre-booked job.

Despite this, he says he was arrested and handcuffed with his arms behind his back. He said: "That's when I realised it was going to be a racial case."

Official figures show that Met Police are four times more likely to use force against black people compared with the white population.

The Met Police said "the causes of disproportionality are not straight forward and easy to understand".

A formal complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was made which "ultimately found there was no case to answer and Mr Addae's complaints were not upheld".