'New pre-eclampsia programme saved my baby's life'

While cases of pre-eclampsia are increasing around the world, St George's Hospital in London has managed to cut the most severe type of cases by 80%.

Pre-eclampsia is a dangerous condition that can threaten the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

It results in the deaths of half a million women around the world every year.

The new screening programme at St George's helped treat Nermin Saadia when she was 30 weeks pregnant, and ultimately saved her daughter's life.

BBC London was given exclusive access to the team behind the study to find out more.