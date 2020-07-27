Media player
Anisha Vidal-Garner hit-and-run death: Man jailed
The mother of a woman killed in a hit-and-run has said she will miss her daughter forever.
Quincy Anyiam hit Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20, on Brixton Hill, south London, after accelerating away from officers who had signalled for him to stop in February.
Anisha died at the scene from multiple injuries.
Speaking outside the Old Bailey after the defendant's sentencing hearing, Mandy Garner said her "witty and kind" daughter's chances in life were taken away by the "reckless actions of Quincy Anyiam."
