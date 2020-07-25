Media player
Science Museum in London begins Covid-19 collection
The Science Museum in London is reopening on 19 August after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, an exhibition opened at the site that told the stories of previous pandemics.
The museum says it has started collecting objects from this latest one - such as signage and medical technology - to tell the story of the outbreak for future generations.
