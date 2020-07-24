Media player
Coronavirus: 'Masks make it very difficult to communicate'
Kevin Walker, also known as Signkid, has found the pandemic challenging because he cannot understand people who wear masks covering their lips.
He is just one of the 70,000 deaf people in the UK who rely on British Sign Language and lip-reading to communicate.
Charities and organisations are calling on the government to make see-through masks more available so that the new restrictions are fully accessible for the deaf community.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
24 Jul 2020
