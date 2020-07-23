Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Guarding the Cutty Sark during lockdown
Alex McDonald is a security guard for the historic ship Cutty Sark, which is based in Greenwich, south-east London.
During the coronavirus lockdown, he spent a great deal of time patrolling the empty vessel.
He recorded some of his thoughts about the boat, which he says comes "alive" even when tourists are not there.
23 Jul 2020
