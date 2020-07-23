Cutty Sark: ‘It’s alive’
Video

Coronavirus: Guarding the Cutty Sark during lockdown

Alex McDonald is a security guard for the historic ship Cutty Sark, which is based in Greenwich, south-east London.

During the coronavirus lockdown, he spent a great deal of time patrolling the empty vessel.

He recorded some of his thoughts about the boat, which he says comes "alive" even when tourists are not there.

