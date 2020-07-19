Video

The Met Police has released bodycam footage of officers being pelted with bottles as they closed down an illegal street party in north London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said despite warnings not to hold "unlicensed music events", many were being staged across London meaning hundreds of officers taken away from local boroughs, with many having their leave cancelled or shifts changed.

She said the force had received more than 30 calls from residents on the Woodberry Estate near Finsbury Park on Friday who were scared to leave their homes as about 200-300 "youths were fighting and smashing up property".

"I wanted to share with you the footage from a colleague's body worn camera which shows what they faced upon arrival, and I ask the question 'could you or would you want to do their job?'

"I want to say a 'thank you' to those residents who trusted us and called us to come and help. I also wanted to say 'thank you' to all my colleagues that still run towards those incidents which most people would naturally wish to run from."

The force said in 24 hours, it received 7,501 emergency calls, 5,335 non-emergency calls and more than 1,000 online reports.