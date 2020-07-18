Media player
Boeing 747: What was the ‘Queen of the skies’?
British Airways has announced it is planning to permanently ground its entire fleet of Boeing 747s.
The UK airline is the world's largest operator of the jumbo jets, with 31 in the fleet.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect," a BA spokesman told the BBC.
Airlines across the world have been hit hard by coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
