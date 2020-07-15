Video

A Jewish woman saved nearly 75 years ago from a Nazi concentration camp has met the family of the man that set her free.

Lily Ebert survived the horrors of Auschwitz but lost her mother, brothers and sister in the death camps.

Nearly eight decades later, she met the American family of the soldier who saved her after she tracked them down through a bank note he had given her in the camp.

The note was inscribed with the message: "A start to a new life. Good luck and happiness. Assistant to Chaplain Schacter."