June Harvey was found on the first floor of her home after the 20m (65ft) crane crashed down in Compton Close, Bow, at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.

A construction worker still remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Harvey's family said she was a "true Eastender", who loved gardening and bingo.

Sam Atkinson, her great nephew, said it was a "miracle" he and his mother had not been killed as well.