Bow crane collapse victim: 'I dream something is falling on me'
June Harvey was found on the first floor of her home after the 20m (65ft) crane crashed down in Compton Close, Bow, at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.
A construction worker still remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Ms Harvey's family said she was a "true Eastender", who loved gardening and bingo.
Sam Atkinson, her great nephew, said it was a "miracle" he and his mother had not been killed as well.
14 Jul 2020
