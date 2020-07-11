Keeping Wembley pitch perfect during lockdown
Coronavirus: Keeping Wembley pitch perfect during lockdown

On 29 June, Wembley opened its doors for the first time in months and hosted its first football match, the League Two play-off final, behind closed doors.

While the crowds have been stuck at home, Karl Stanley and his team of groundskeepers have kept Wembley Stadium match-ready since lockdown was announced back in March.

  • 11 Jul 2020
