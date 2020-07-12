How has teenage mental health been throughout the pandemic?
Coronavirus: 'Our mental health goes downhill in situations like this'

The coronavirus pandemic has left many young people across London uncertain about their futures.

But the Croydon-based charity, Big Kid Foundation, has tried to combat this by keeping in close contact with teenagers throughout lockdown.

Now the restrictions are easing, the foundation aims to support the young people they work with to achieve the best that they can and be able to take control of their lives.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

