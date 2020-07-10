Covid-19: England's worst affected area

Media player
Coronavirus: England's worst affected area
The borough of Brent, in north west London, is the area worst affected by Covid-19 in the country, according to the Office of National Statistics.
Care workers helping the borough's Somali community say that high levels of poverty, along with cultural and language barriers, have contributed to the impact of the virus.
10 Jul 2020
