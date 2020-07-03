Some pubs across London are reopening tomorrow
Coronavirus: How will pubs ensure drinkers' safety?

After three months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, some pubs across England are able to reopen on Saturday.

But many restrictions will apply, such as a maximum of two households together inside and one-way walking systems.

Claire Morgan and Angus McKean are keen to open their pub in Putney in the safest way they can.

