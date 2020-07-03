Media player
'My community helped me to go to my mum's funeral in Jamaica'
Winston Barrett is a street cleaner in Hammersmith and Fulham and his neighbours describe him as 'kind and smiley'.
For more than six years he used his earnings to care for his mother in Jamaica but in May she died.
When the community found out they raised the money for him to attend his mother's funeral.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
03 Jul 2020
