Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does London have a lockdown pollution legacy?
London enjoyed low pollution levels during lockdown as the number of vehicles in the city and planes over the capital reduced.
But now restrictions are easing, parents of children with respiratory illnesses along with scientists fear toxic air will soon be back.
Could the capital learn lessons from the experience to prevent pollution going back up to pre-lockdown levels?
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-53237119/does-london-have-a-lockdown-pollution-legacyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window