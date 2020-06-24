Media player
London Fields: 'Lockdown park-goers urinating everywhere'
Park-users have been urged not to treat open areas as "festival sites" after people were photographed urinating on the gardens and doorsteps of local residents.
Hackney Council said people were using gardens of properties near London Fields as toilets.
The recent warm weather has attracted many visitors to outdoor spaces, many of which have no open public toilets.
24 Jun 2020
