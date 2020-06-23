CCTV shows snapped wing mirror car attack

Video

Police have released disturbing CCTV footage showing the early stages of an attack that killed one man and left another with a dislocated shoulder.

Pizza delivery driver Uran Nabiev ran over John Ambler and Jake Kemp as they were walking in Erith, south-east London, on 19 October.

The Old Bailey heard Mr Ambler had punched Nabiev's parked Toyota Prius before the 63-year-old got in the car and drove at the pair.

Nabiev, of Erith, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but found not guilty of attempted murder.