Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The F-word: What does 'furlough' mean?
How long will furlough last?
Does it change employment rights?
And what can you do if you’re worried about the future?
Video by Azana Francis and Jamie Moreland
-
23 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window