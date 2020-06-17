Media player
Coronavirus: The premature baby who survived Covid-19
Emmanuel Boateng, from Peckham in south London, was born premature at just 27 weeks.
After he was not feeding properly his mother Evelyn rushed him into King’s College A&E where he was treated for sepsis in critical care.
Shortly after Emmanuel tested positive for coronavirus. He then remained in intensive care until 8 May.
Now aged four months old, Emmanuel is the NHS trust’s youngest Covid-19 survivor.
17 Jun 2020
