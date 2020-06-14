Media player
Coronavirus: How will music shops reopen after lockdown?
Musicians normally want to play an instrument before they decide whether to buy it.
In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, how can music shops reopen and meet the safety guidelines?
Video by Gem O'Reilly, Neal Mackintosh and Jamie Moreland
14 Jun 2020
