George Floyd Death: The mental health impact
The video of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sparked protests around the world.
Thousands have joined marches and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.
So, what impact has the death of George Floyd had on black Londoners?
Video by Tarah Welsh and David Faye
12 Jun 2020
