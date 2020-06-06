Media player
Coronavirus: London's emptiness 'felt like a film set'
Historic England has created an archive capturing life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pictures were taken by members of the public and by professional photographers including Polly Braden who said the emptiness "felt like a film set".
06 Jun 2020
