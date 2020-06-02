'I don’t like doing it but I do it to survive'
Video

Coronavirus: 'I don’t like doing it but I do it to survive'

Non-profit charity PL84U AL-SUFFA runs a food bank in Walthamstow, east London.

Volunteers normally serve meals once a fortnight but now due to people losing their income during the lockdown, they are giving out meals three times a week.

Chief executive Saira Mir said: “We’ve noticed that there’s a lot of different people from different social backgrounds.”

