'We're reliving the same movie every year'

Thousands of Londoners took to the street to protest the killing of an unarmed black man by police in the United States.

On Sunday protesters in London could be seen holding up signs saying "Justice for George Floyd", who died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with his murder in Minneapolis. The white police officer has been sacked from his job along with three others.

BBC London spoke to campaigners and medical experts about how the killing of Mr Floyd is affecting Londoners.