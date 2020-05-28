Media player
Coronavirus: London brothers together on the front line
Two brothers from east London have come together to help on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Binder, who usually works as a firefighter for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), has joined his brother Jack as a paramedic for the London Ambulance Service (LAS).
He is taking part in a scheme where 300 firefighters have volunteered to join the ambulance service during the Covid-19 crisis, which means working alongside Jack.
Tom said: "I thought it was an opportunity I really couldn't turn down."
