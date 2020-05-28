Illegal migrants scared to access NHS
Video

Coronavirus: Migrants scared to access NHS during pandemic

Charity Doctors of the World says distrust of the NHS and government are leaving migrants scared to seek healthcare for Covid-19.

According to the government there won’t be immigration checks and those who might have entered the country illegally will not have to pay for being tested or treated for Covid-19.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 28 May 2020