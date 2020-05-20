Huge traffic queue for re-opened McDonald's
Coronavirus: Queues for McDonald's drive-thru in Sutton

The re-opening of a McDonald's drive-thru in the Sutton area of south London has led to long queues of cars.

The footage of the huge queue was filmed by a passenger in a passing car.

  • 20 May 2020
