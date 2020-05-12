Junior doctors stepping on the front line
London students graduate early to join NHS front line

Healthcare students across London are graduating early to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Final-year students from social work, nursing and medicine degrees have joined the NHS in the past few weeks.

BBC London has followed some junior doctors as they begin their first shifts on London Covid-19 wards.

  • 12 May 2020
