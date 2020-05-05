‘Internet poverty’: Society’s digital divide
Coronavirus: Lockdown exploits society’s digital divide

Jubilee Primary School in Lambeth is providing donated and crowdfunded devices to pupils, as the headteacher tries to combat what he describes as "internet poverty".

Community group Connecting Tulse Hill is also trying to bridge the digital divide by distributing tablets to families, which can be used for applying for jobs and universal credit.

