Girl with spinal condition walks for NHS
Coronavirus: Girl with spinal condition walks to fundraise for NHS

Daisy is doing a "rainbow walk" to raise money for the NHS.The three-year-old from Sutton, south London, was diagnosed with severe spina bifida, hydrocephalus and talipes before being born.

Doctors said she would "likely be in a vegetative state" and her chances of walking were "near impossible".

Recently she and her parents were inspired by Captain Tom Moore walking laps around his garden, so decided to start the fundraiser and wear different colours of the rainbow every day.

She has raised more than £4,000.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 30 Apr 2020
