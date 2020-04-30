Girl with spinal condition walks for NHS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Girl with spinal condition walks to fundraise for NHS
Daisy is doing a "rainbow walk" to raise money for the NHS.The three-year-old from Sutton, south London, was diagnosed with severe spina bifida, hydrocephalus and talipes before being born.
Doctors said she would "likely be in a vegetative state" and her chances of walking were "near impossible".
Recently she and her parents were inspired by Captain Tom Moore walking laps around his garden, so decided to start the fundraiser and wear different colours of the rainbow every day.
She has raised more than £4,000.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-52483403/coronavirus-girl-with-spinal-condition-walks-to-fundraise-for-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window