Pony visits houses to cheer people up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pony visits Teddington houses to 'spread cheer' during lockdown

Whizz the Welsh mountain pony has been seen trotting down the streets of Teddington in south-west London to visit the homes of people self-isolating.

Staff at Park Lane Stables started the "small pony at your window" service to spread joy in the community as well as giving the horses something to do during lockdown.

Whizz made a special appearance to one little girl as a birthday treat.

  • 22 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Last surviving pit pony' enjoying retirement