Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toddler racks up eye-watering £20 Deliveroo onions bill
A family got into a bit of a pickle after discovering their toddler had placed a Deliveroo order for onions at the eye-watering price of almost £20.
One-year-old Alice from London was playing with her dad's phone when she accidentally ordered the vegetables from Morrisons.
The onions only cost £1.50 but with a small order fee, the bill came to £19.99.
Her parents say they have since made a nice curry with the expensive onions.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-52379814/toddler-racks-up-eye-watering-20-deliveroo-onions-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window