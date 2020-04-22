Video

A family got into a bit of a pickle after discovering their toddler had placed a Deliveroo order for onions at the eye-watering price of almost £20.

One-year-old Alice from London was playing with her dad's phone when she accidentally ordered the vegetables from Morrisons.

The onions only cost £1.50 but with a small order fee, the bill came to £19.99.

Her parents say they have since made a nice curry with the expensive onions.

Video by Jamie Moreland.