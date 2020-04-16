Coronavirus loneliness: Caribbean club brings OAPs together
Coronavirus: Caribbean club keeps older generation together online

A social club for members of the Windrush Generation has moved online to help beat loneliness.

The Caribbean Social Forum can no longer meet due to self-isolation guidelines.

But organisers of the Woolwich-based group have helped connect its members online.

