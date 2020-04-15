How black cabs are helping the NHS
Video

Coronavirus: Why London's black cabs are ideal vehicles for patients

Black cabs in the Southwark area of London are being hired by the NHS to drive coronavirus patients to two new specialist clinics.

Hackney carriages are already equipped with a glass partition separating driver from passenger. Drivers also have expert knowledge of the capital's roads.

If successful, the scheme will be rolled out to other boroughs.

