Opera-singing doctor goes viral
Video

Coronavirus: Opera-singing doctor strikes the right note

Dr Alex Aldren trained in medicine, but left the profession to become a tenor.

He has now returned to the NHS to help during the coronavirus crisis and is using his singing skills on the wards of the Royal London Hospital and Newham Hospital.

A video of the doctor singing, which was shared online, has since gone around the world.

  • 13 Apr 2020
