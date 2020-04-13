Media player
Coronavirus: Opera-singing doctor strikes the right note
Dr Alex Aldren trained in medicine, but left the profession to become a tenor.
He has now returned to the NHS to help during the coronavirus crisis and is using his singing skills on the wards of the Royal London Hospital and Newham Hospital.
A video of the doctor singing, which was shared online, has since gone around the world.
13 Apr 2020
