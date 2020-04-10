Video

A doctor from Queen's Hospital in London has demonstrated a breathing technique to help coronavirus patients with respiratory symptoms.

Dr Sarfaraz Munshi initially recorded the video for his friends and family, but it went viral after being posted on YouTube, reaching more than 3 million views.

The technique involves taking five deep breaths in, holding your breath each time for five seconds. On the sixth deep breath, he instructs you to cough. He then asks you to repeat that cycle once. Then, lay flat on your front and breathe slightly deeper for 10 minutes.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest this technique helps coronavirus patients, but it is recommended by the director of nursing at the hospital.

Author JK Rowing tweeted that the video helped her recover after she displayed symptoms of Covid-19.