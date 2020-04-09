Media player
Coronavirus: Girl, 9, writes poem for NHS workers
Nine-year-old Sophie has spent her time in lockdown painting rainbows and writing poetry to thank NHS workers.
She is aiming to inspire positivity in young people throughout this period.
Sophie said: “It’s very important that we stay positive because we really need to get through this virus and the whole world needs to work as a team.”
Video journalist: Gem O’Reilly
09 Apr 2020
