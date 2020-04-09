A nine-year-old’s poem to the NHS
Nine-year-old Sophie has spent her time in lockdown painting rainbows and writing poetry to thank NHS workers.

She is aiming to inspire positivity in young people throughout this period.

Sophie said: “It’s very important that we stay positive because we really need to get through this virus and the whole world needs to work as a team.”

Video journalist: Gem O’Reilly

